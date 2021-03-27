Short Interest in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declines By 82.4%

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the February 28th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 148,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 66,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KTF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.45. 101,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,217. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $12.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

