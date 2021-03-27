Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Rises By 1,337.5%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 1,337.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CEV traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. 9,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,518. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfleet Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,281,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

