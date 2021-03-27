Short Interest in Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Decreases By 82.2%

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the February 28th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of EDNMY stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,723. Edenred has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $29.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDNMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Friday, January 8th. HSBC cut Edenred from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edenred currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

