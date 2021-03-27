Short Interest in EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Decreases By 96.4%

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the February 28th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EDRVF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EDP Renováveis presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDRVF remained flat at $$19.78 during midday trading on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

