Short Interest in Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Increases By 600.0%

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of Eiffage stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. Eiffage has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76.

Get Eiffage alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Eiffage has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.