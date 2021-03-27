Short Interest in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Decreases By 83.7%

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the February 28th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ECF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,059. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $17.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 40.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 20,908 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 13.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,132,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 133,337 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

