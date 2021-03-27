Short Interest in Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Grows By 459.4%

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 459.4% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of EPOKY opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86. Epiroc AB has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPOKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Epiroc AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

