Short Interest in EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) Decreases By 90.9%

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EPRSQ stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 44,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,395. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.24.

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes biosimilar therapeutics worldwide. Its lead product candidate is BOW015, a biosimilar version of Remicade (infliximab) for the treatment of various inflammatory diseases. The company's pipeline of biosimilar product candidates also include BOW050, a biosimilar version of Humira (adalimumab) to treat inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and various other forms of adult and pediatric arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, inflammatory bowel disease, and chronic psoriasis and psoriasis; and BOW070, a biosimilar version of Actemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular arthritis, and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

