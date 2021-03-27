Short Interest in EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) Decreases By 90.9%

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
EPRSQ stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 44,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,395. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.24.
EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
