Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Expands By 661.8%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a growth of 661.8% from the February 28th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

NASDAQ FTRI opened at $13.45 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

