Short Interest in Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Expands By 995.9%

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,300 shares, a growth of 995.9% from the February 28th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,319,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLOOF remained flat at $$0.22 during trading on Friday. 356,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,531. Flower One has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.

About Flower One

Flower One Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces cannabis for the recreational and medical cannabis markets in Nevada. It owns and operates 400,000 square-foot greenhouse for the cultivation of marijuana and 55,000 square-foot production facility in Nevada; and 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen in Las Vegas.

