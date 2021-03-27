Short Interest in Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Grows By 1,085.7%

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 1,085.7% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.5 days.

Fluidra stock remained flat at $$28.66 during trading on Friday. Fluidra has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLUIF shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC upgraded Fluidra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Santander lowered shares of Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

