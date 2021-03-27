Short Interest in Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Declines By 96.8%

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. 226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $5.55.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortum Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

