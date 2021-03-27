Short Interest in Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Grows By 900.0%

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of FMANF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.34. 18,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,011. Freeman Gold has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.39.

Get Freeman Gold alerts:

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.10 price target on shares of Freeman Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Freeman Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Lemhi Gold Project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 99 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 1,019 hectares of mineral rights and 249 hectares of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Freeman Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeman Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.