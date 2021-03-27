Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Expands By 295.5%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, an increase of 295.5% from the February 28th total of 31,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.36% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of BHAT stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Xiamen, China.

