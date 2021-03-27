Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Decreases By 88.6%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the February 28th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GLPEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $5.91. 26,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,354. Galp Energia, SGPS has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

