Short Interest in Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Drops By 99.9%

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the February 28th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 613,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRXM remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,193. Gene Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc manages a portfolio of medical technologies in the United States. It focuses on acquiring and developing gene-based therapeutics. The company, through its subsidiary, Angionetics, Inc, focuses on the clinical advancement and commercialization of Generx, an interventional cardiology, angiogenic gene therapy Phase 3 product candidate designed for the potential treatment of patients with refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease.

