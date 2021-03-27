Short Interest in Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Drops By 99.9%

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the February 28th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 613,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRXM remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,193. Gene Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.
Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile
See Also: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for Gene Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gene Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.