Short Interest in Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Increases By 533.3%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GDLLF opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. Geodrill has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.61.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GDLLF shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Geodrill from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Geodrill in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. It offers reverse circulation, diamond core, deep directional drilling, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water borehole drilling services.

