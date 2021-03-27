Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Drops By 70.6%

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the February 28th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 64,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,294,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 35,672 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Internet of Things ETF alerts:

SNSR opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.72. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $35.64.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.