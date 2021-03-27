Short Interest in GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) Drops By 99.7%

GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the February 28th total of 5,608,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GNCP stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,030,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,339,625. GNCC Capital has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
