Short Interest in GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) Drops By 99.7%

GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the February 28th total of 5,608,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GNCP stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,030,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,339,625. GNCC Capital has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About GNCC Capital

GNCC Capital, Inc through its subsidiary, BioCann Pharma SAS., produces and sells cannabis CBD pharmaceutical grade oils. It sells its products through distribution channels in Colombia and throughout Latin America. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

