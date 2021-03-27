Short Interest in Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Declines By 76.9%

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS GARPY remained flat at $$16.17 on Friday. Golden Agri-Resources has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.3612 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 2.47%.

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated palm oil plantation company in China, Indonesia, India, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Plantation and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics and Others. The company offers bulk products, such as crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, palm kernel meal, olein, stearin, cocoa butter substitute, soybean oil, and soybean meal; oleo chemicals; palm oil based bio-diesel and other renewable resources based energy; and refined products, including cooking oil, margarine, shortening, butter oil substitute, and fats for end-customers, restaurants, hotels, cafÃ©s, and industrial markets.

