Short Interest in Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Grows By 295.6%

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, an increase of 295.6% from the February 28th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ETCG stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.85. 156,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,485. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $22.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51.

