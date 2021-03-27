Short Interest in Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Declines By 80.0%

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of GZUHY remained flat at $$26.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 367. Guangzhou R&F Properties has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61.

Get Guangzhou R&F Properties alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Guangzhou R&F Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of residential and commercial properties in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, Cambodia, Korea, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company invests in and develops various properties, including hotels, office buildings, shopping malls, logistic parks, and other retail properties in Beijing, Guangzhou, and other cities.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou R&F Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou R&F Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.