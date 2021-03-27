Short Interest in Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) Declines By 84.7%

Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the February 28th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hempstract stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 48,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,340. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.46. Hempstract has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $2.17.

Hempstract Company Profile

Hempstract, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol solutions in the United States. It offers CBD isolate powder and distillate oil. The company was formerly known as Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation and changed its name to Hempstract, Inc in November 2020. Hempstract, Inc is based in Warden, Washington.

