Short Interest in Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Declines By 81.0%

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 858,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 181,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,598. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08. Hero Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

Get Hero Technologies alerts:

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Australia. It holds a working interest in two petroleum exploration licenses (PELs), including a 48.5003% working interest in PEL 112 covering 1,086 square kilometers; and a 53.3336% working interest in PEL 444 covering 1,166 square kilometers located on the southwestern flank of the Cooper Basin in the state of South Australia.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Hero Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hero Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.