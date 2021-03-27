Short Interest in HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) Drops By 94.4%

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the February 28th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

STLY stock remained flat at $$0.61 during trading on Friday. HG has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60.

HG Holdings, Inc, through its interest in HC Government Realty Trust, Inc, owns and operates real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates a portfolio of 20 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation.

