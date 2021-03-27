Short Interest in Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Drops By 84.8%

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Holiday Island stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 34,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,705. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13. Holiday Island has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $2.00.
Holiday Island Company Profile
