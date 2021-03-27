Short Interest in Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Drops By 84.8%

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Holiday Island stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 34,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,705. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13. Holiday Island has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Get Holiday Island alerts:

Holiday Island Company Profile

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc in February 2014.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Holiday Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holiday Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.