Short Interest in Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Decreases By 94.1%

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Hugoton Royalty Trust stock remained flat at $$0.12 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,916. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.12. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

