Short Interest in Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Decreases By 94.1%

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Hugoton Royalty Trust stock remained flat at $$0.12 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,916. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.12. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.20.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile
