Short Interest in Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDII) Drops By 83.9%

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDII) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 83.9% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,876,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HDII remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 669,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,181. Hypertension Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary noninvasive medical devices that detect subtle changes in the elasticity of arteries in the United States and internationally. It offers CVProfilor, which allows a physician to non-invasively assess the elasticity of small and large arteries, of which small artery elasticity is the earliest and sensitive marker of cardiovascular disease.

