Short Interest in Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDII) Drops By 83.9%

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDII) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 83.9% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,876,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:HDII remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 669,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,181. Hypertension Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.
Hypertension Diagnostics Company Profile
Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for Hypertension Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypertension Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.