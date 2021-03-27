Short Interest in IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Decreases By 89.4%

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the February 28th total of 442,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:IGGGF remained flat at $$1.28 during trading hours on Friday. IGG has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.

About IGG

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the development and operation of mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers free-to-play mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 24 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support services.

