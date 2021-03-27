Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Drops By 77.9%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the February 28th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ISVLF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,587. IMPACT Silver has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70.
About IMPACT Silver
