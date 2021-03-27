Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Drops By 77.9%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the February 28th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ISVLF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,587. IMPACT Silver has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

