Short Interest in indiePub Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPUB) Decreases By 85.7%

indiePub Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPUB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IPUB remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Friday. indiePub Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.10.
indiePub Entertainment Company Profile
