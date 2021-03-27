Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Rises By 977.9%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, an increase of 977.9% from the February 28th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 612,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFNNY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.41. 232,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,266. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.