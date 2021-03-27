Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Rises By 977.9%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, an increase of 977.9% from the February 28th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 612,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFNNY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.
Shares of Infineon Technologies stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.41. 232,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,266. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $44.55.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
