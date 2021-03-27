Short Interest in Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Drops By 99.9%

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the February 28th total of 219,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,457,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Infrax Systems stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 21,377,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,315,820. Infrax Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
About Infrax Systems
