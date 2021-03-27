Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Drops By 75.2%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 75.2% from the February 28th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of IPXHY stock remained flat at $$7.21 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. Inpex has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $7.89.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

