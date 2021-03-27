Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Drops By 75.2%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 75.2% from the February 28th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of IPXHY stock remained flat at $$7.21 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. Inpex has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $7.89.
Inpex Company Profile
