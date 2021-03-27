Short Interest in Input Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:INPCF) Increases By 500.0%

Input Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:INPCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

INPCF opened at $0.75 on Friday. Input Capital has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81.

About Input Capital

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

