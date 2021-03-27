Short Interest in InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) Declines By 99.5%

InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the February 28th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ICLD stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 3,553,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,793,978. InterCloud Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Get InterCloud Systems alerts:

About InterCloud Systems

InterCloud Systems, Inc is a cloud computing company. It is a single-source provider of end-to-end information technology and next-generation network solutions including software defined networking and network function virtualization to the telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets through cloud solutions and professional services.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for InterCloud Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCloud Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.