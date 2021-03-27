Short Interest in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Decreases By 79.5%

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 8.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.19. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $67.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

