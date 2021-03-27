Short Interest in Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) Rises By 2,100.0%

Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IOTC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.26. 8,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,505. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27. Iota Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43.
Iota Communications Company Profile
