Short Interest in Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) Rises By 2,100.0%

Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IOTC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.26. 8,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,505. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27. Iota Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43.

Iota Communications Company Profile

Iota Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wireless network carrier and software-as-a-service company. The company operates through four segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that optimize energy efficiency, sustainability and operations for businesses and commercial facilities.

