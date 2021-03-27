Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Rises By 3,744.5%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 880,400 shares, an increase of 3,744.5% from the February 28th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,038,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ USIG opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.08. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.67 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,490,000 after buying an additional 126,364 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 541,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,548,000 after purchasing an additional 358,865 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 515.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 480,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,802,000 after purchasing an additional 402,730 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,184,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the period.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.