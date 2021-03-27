Short Interest in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Drops By 71.0%

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the February 28th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

