Short Interest in J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Declines By 94.7%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the February 28th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JSAIY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of J Sainsbury from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. 7,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,133. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.