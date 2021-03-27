Short Interest in Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Declines By 97.5%

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the February 28th total of 925,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,526,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JUSHF. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Jushi from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Jushi in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Jushi from $7.05 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS JUSHF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,293. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. Jushi has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $9.06.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a cannabis and hemp company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, and Nevada.

