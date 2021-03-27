Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Decreases By 96.8%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KBCSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of KBC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

KBC Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.67. The company had a trading volume of 33,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average is $32.77. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. As a group, analysts expect that KBC Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.46%.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

