Short Interest in KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Declines By 75.3%

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the February 28th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KNYJY has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

KONE Oyj stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.67. 13,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion and a PE ratio of 40.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average is $41.31.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $2.3095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.81%.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

