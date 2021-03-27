Short Interest in Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Declines By 95.7%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the February 28th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LEMIF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,511. Leading Edge Materials has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.

Get Leading Edge Materials alerts:

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile

Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that comprises four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Leading Edge Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leading Edge Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.