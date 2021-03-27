Short Interest in Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Drops By 83.3%

Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LDDAF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,541. Lida Resources has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.
Lida Resources Company Profile
