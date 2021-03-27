Short Interest in Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Drops By 83.3%

Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LDDAF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,541. Lida Resources has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

Lida Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily owns and operates the San Vicente property located in the western side of the Central Andean Cordillera in Northern Peru. Lida Resources Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

