Short Interest in Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Declines By 89.4%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the February 28th total of 192,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LYSDY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.48. 75,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,385. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.37.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

