Short Interest in Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) Rises By 3,700.0%

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 3,700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

MXMTY stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Maxcom Telecomunicaciones has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of -6.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones Company Profile

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunication services in Mexico. Its solutions include dedicated Internet; L2L, a service through a point-to-point circuit to create private networks by interconnecting two customer addresses within the same local area; MPLS service that allows the integration of IP traffic, including voice, data, or video in the same connection; and SIP TRUNKS, a voice over IP solution.

