Short Interest in Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Declines By 91.9%

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the February 28th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Melcor Developments from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of MODVF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37. Melcor Developments has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

