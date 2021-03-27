Short Interest in MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Decreases By 94.2%

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the February 28th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI stock remained flat at $$11.05 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 386. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.

Get MERLIN Properties SOCIMI alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRPRF shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has an average rating of “Buy”.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment ÂCoreÂ and ÂCore PlusÂ, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.